Museum dinosaurs eagerly await Taylor Swift tour

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the largest museum of its kind in the world. With almost half a million square feet of exhibit space, the museum is packed with fun and educational exhibits. The exterior of the building features life-sized dinosaur replicas that are breaking into (and out of) the museum.

The dinosaurs are often decorated for holidays or special occasions. This summer, they wore Olympic medals, although the giant swim goggles are the best part.

As Indianapolis prepares for three days of Taylor Swift's Eras tour at the beginning of November, the museum is wisely tapping into Taylor mania. This time, the dinosaurs are getting dino-sized friendship bracelets.

The museum is also holding two days where kids (and adults, I assume) can make their own friendship bracelets, which sadly appear to be of the normal, human-sized variety.

