Nigerians warned not to buy nostrums from televangelist

Jeremiah Fufeyin heads an evangelical church in Nigeria and runs a standard televangelist grift. Authorities there have had enough, warning that the "miracle healing water" that Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry pitches does nothing useful.

[Drug approval agency] Nafdac said the products – which have names such as "miracle water" and "River Jordan water" – claim to have "bogus" healing properties, such as the ability to cure women of infertility. The statement also said Mr Fufeyin's Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry was selling these wares even though they did not have Nafdac approval.

Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry claims that freedom of religion laws allow it to sell water any way it chooses "without interference" and has refused to cooperate with Nafdac's investigation. The BBC recently investigated a different preacher there, finding that they told patients to stop using medication so they could buy more of that church's healing potions.

Photo: Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry

I like that the bottles have his job title on them, "SNR PROPHET." How many junior prophets are there? Is there just one, like the Sith leadership, or is it more like a franchise?

