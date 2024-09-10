Sonic the Hedgehog suit, pants and tie

I dare you to turn up to a job interview, church, sentencing, etc., in this. When they say something, feign ignorance and say, defensively, that it's just a playful design you spotted at Nordstroms. Make it as subtly yet extremely uncomfortable for them as everything is that involves the transposition of Sonic the Hedgehog to adult contexts.

Sonic the Hedgehog inspires the colorful characters and bright energy of a suit styled with flat-front trousers and a matching tie to complete the look. Jacket has notched lapels; four-button cuffs; chest pocket; flap pockets; interior pockets; side vents Trousers have zip fly with button-tab closure; slant pockets; back pockets Jacket is lined Unhemmed 100% polyester Machine wash, line dry Imported Item #10500431

"It's not as if I'm doing anything weird in it."