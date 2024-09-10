Strange TV moment when the film breaks during a Star Trek episode (video)

The BBC1 television recording below from January 16, 1985 shows the moment during a rerun of Star Trek that the film breaks. (The episode is The Return of The Archons.) It's the perfect storm of incongruity and dissonance: Sulu's monologue, the glitch of the torn film, the unplanned announcement, the words "Temporary fault" across the still frame of Kirk and Spock, and the groovy library music.

At r/ObscureMedia, TheUpperHand identifies the song as "Westcoast Trip" by Parry Music.

As Sulu said, "It's paradise, my friend."

