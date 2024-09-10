Teen arrested after 3D-printing guns

A Detroit teen was arrested after authorities intercepted gun parts on the way to their home and found a 3D-printing rig and several "ghost" guns produced by it. Printing guns isn't illegal, but doing it to sell them is—and the 14-year-old now faces felony charges.

Cmdr. Ryan Connor of the Detroit Police Department's Organized Crime Unit said they allowed the gun parts to be delivered, followed them in with a search warrant, and found "approximately 12 handgun lowers, and five rifle lowers … also a 3D-printed glock switch was recovered, and some other tools that would help in the manufacturing of said devices."

Connor has some musings on parenting and youth: "It's scary for everyone. At that age, do they have the ability to know right from wrong? What are their intentions with these weapons? Do they have the maturity? There's a lot that goes through our minds about those crimes," Connor said.

No details on the hunt for the customers they presumably need to get the big numbers, though the size of the haul suggests one won't be hard to find. Importing gun parts is illegal irrespective of the ghost guns—"Because Homeland Security is involved, this teenager is likely to face federal charges soon"—as is underage possession in Michigan.