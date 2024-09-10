This all-in-one emergency pouch might just save you from nasty blisters and cuts

TL;DR: Bring the Sidekick IFAK pouch when you're hiking or camping so you can be prepared for minor injuries or emergencies, now on sale at this unbeatable price: $59.99 (reg. $74)!

Sturdy hiking boots? Check. Water? Check. You've got everything you need for your hike, except for one thing: a first aid kit. Don't give us that look! We're not trying to fear-monger you, but slippery patches and innocent-looking plants could put a major dent in your hike if you're not prepared.

Those bandaids you stuffed in your pack aren't going to cut it if you get a nasty scrape from a branch or a rash from poison ivy. Want to be prepared for minor injuries, cuts, and even fevers? Bring the Sidekick IFAK pouch with you. It's equipped with over 45 life-saving supplies and is available at the unbeatable price of $59.99 (reg. $74)!

Every hiker and camper's best friend

You might think, "Ugh, not another heavy item to carry." If you were, you'd be wrong since this pouch only weighs 16 ounces. That's less than your HydroFlask bottle or Stanley Cup.

We'll be honest. Emergencies don't happen on every single hike, but it's always good to prep for them. But we're sure you can relate to this: what if the new hiking shoes you thought you broke in comfortably aren't actually broken in? Cue the painful, red blisters on your heels. Bring the Sidekick pouch so you can get immediate relief with its specialized blister strips, SuperSkin bandages, and ibuprofen!

If you're hiking with newbies, chances are that they probably don't know what poison ivy looks like…until they walk into a patch. Lucky for them, when you bring this first aid pouch, you can relieve their rash with burn gel or aspirin.

This pouch comes in handy for minor inconveniences, too. Need to reapply sunscreen or experiencing chapped lips? The Sidekick has you covered, thinking of everything for you so you're prepared. But even though it has plenty of life-saving supplies, it's a good idea to call 911 if a major emergency happens.

It's always a good idea to be prepared in the great outdoors. Add the Sidekick IFAK pouch to your outdoor adventure kit for $59.99 — that's the best price online!

