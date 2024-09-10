Watch an octopus disguise itself as a rock

This incredible octopus looks truly alien as it rapidly camouflages and un-camouflages itself while swimming against a rock. Octopuses are masters of disguise. Their skin contains thousands of chromatophores (pigment-containing cells) that allow them to change colors in an instant.

They can also alter the texture of their skin to mimic surrounding environments, like coral, rocks, or sand. The nocturnal habits of Octopuses often give them an advantage in hunting and avoiding predators, as they can seamlessly blend into the dark, complex environments of the ocean floor.

Watching the Octopus in this video make itself look just like the rock it was on blew my mind. If only I could do this, I'd be able to hide from my overly chatty neighbor everytime they're about to spot me taking out the trash.

