DJT shares sink after debate disaster

Though there's no chance of Republicans changing their ticket before November's election, the former president faces a worse fate than the current one's impending retirement: hundreds of millions of dollars wiped off the value of his media company as markets react to a dismal debate performance.

The company's stock price was at its lowest intraday level since the Truth Social app owner began publicly trading as DJT on the Nasdaq in late March.

The stock price was down about 15% early Wednesday, hovering above $15, though it had risen to $16 and change by lunchtime. After its initial offering earlier this year, eager investors briefly drove the price up to nearly $70. While the stock market is hardly rational, the slump is a reminder that value of the company, little more than a money-losing Twitter clone, is predicated entirely on the prospect of its majority stakeholder returning to power in November.