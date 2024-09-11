Hairy frogfish has a built-in fishing pole

When I first started watching this video of a hairy frogfish, I couldn't have imagined that this creature was about to become even more fascinating than it already is. A few moments into the video, the fish whips out its fishing lure, and it's pretty trippy looking.

The frogfish's lure is a translucent, wire-thin appendage sprouting outwards from its "nose" area. The frogfish can send it outwards and then reel it back towards its body, like a built-in fishing pole. On the end of the appendage is a fleshy, worm-like bit that the Frogfish vigorously wiggles around to attract prey. Technically speaking, this body part is a modified dorsal spine called an illicium.

Hairy frogfish are found in tropical and subtropical waters worldwide. They typically hangout on sandy or rocky bottoms, or among coral reefs. They are known for their ability to "walk" along the seafloor using their pectoral fins, which adds to their unusual and almost comical appearance.

All I can think about now is what it would be like if humans had the same "lure" attached to their noses. It would make rush hour on public transport even weirder than it already is.



