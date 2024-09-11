Homemade carnival ride spins up some backyard fun

This homemade carnival ride that a dad built for his family looks like so much fun. The ride is made of 4 wooden beams that meet at the center, surrounding a tree. When wound up with a rope against the tree, the contraption unravels and spins the riders around and around.

I love the minimal look of this ride and how it's made out of simple wood and rope. Although this ride looks like it gets some nice speed while spinning, I'm sure it feels even more wild to ride it than it looks in the video.

One of the best parts about this ride is that it doesn't include any of the long lines that one would face at an amusement park. I would become even more of a homebody if I had one of these in my yard.

See also:

This bike-powered backyard rollercoaster rule