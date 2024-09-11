Man rigs car with fake bomb to scare off repo men

If I can't have it, nobody can! At least that's what a Harrison Township, Michigan man hoped those coming to repossess his car would think. The 45-year-old allegedly rigged his car with an elaborate and visible fake bomb to scare off repo men.

According to MLive, police saw that "a propane tank was seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle with electrical wire running from the tank to the inside of the middle console. Another tank was found strapped to the front driver's side wheel of the car with copper wire running underneath the vehicle."

Signs warned that the car was rigged to explode if anyone touched it. A bomb squad determined that wasn't actually the case. Authorities expect to charge the fellow with creating a "device representing or presented as explosive."

