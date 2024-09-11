Playstation 5 Pro will be $700

Sony has announced the PlayStation 5 Pro, the latest model of its gaming and home entertainment platform. Get ready to fork out for it, too: it'll be $700 when it drops November 7. Product images show a slightly taller box with three stripes, otherwise very similar to the current slim model.

The new model will put an end to Hobson's choices between performance or fidelity in current titles—and enable ray tracing in the newest releases. If the price is high, a roughly equivalent graphics card would be more than half the price alone.

Games will need to be patched to take advantage of some of the PS5 Pro's features, and Sony says developers are readying free software updates to existing titles that will be labeled as PS5 Pro Enhanced games — up to 50 of them by its November 7th launch, according to CNET.

Sony's machine has handily outsold Microsoft's similar XBox this generation, with more exclusives and high-end upgrades, and is now the best-selling game console. Though Nintendo's Switch is way ahead, all told, sales have dropped sharply and fans are eager for something new.

