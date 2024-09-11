Shhh…it's silent! Score a fanless MacBook Air M1 for just $514.99.

TL;DR: This grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air M1 is just $514.99 (reg. $1,499) for a limited time.

Who says you can't have it all? Meet the 2020 MacBook Air M1—your ticket to ultra-smooth performance without the hefty price tag. For just $514.99, you're basically winning the tech lottery.

Originally priced at $1,499, this grade-A refurbished MacBook Air packs in all the power, beauty, and Apple awesomeness you expect, but at a price that makes your wallet smile (if your wallet had a mouth). And yes, we're even beating Amazon and Walmart with this one.

The star of the show is the M1 chip, of course. This tiny but mighty chip boosts CPU performance by 3.5x and delivers 5x faster graphics. It's like giving your projects a turbo button, perfect for powering through work or indulging in some demanding apps. Plus, with 16-core Neural Engine support, machine learning tasks are faster than ever, so AI-heavy projects (or playing around with some photo editing magic) will feel like a breeze.

Oh, and did we mention this MacBook Air is fanless? Yup, it's whisper-quiet. No more listening to a laptop sound like a mini jet engine while you work, stream, or create. You'll enjoy every moment of silence and productivity.

The MacBook Air M1 comes with up to 18 hours of battery life, meaning you can crush deadlines, binge-watch your favorite series, and still have juice left for that late-night FaceTime session. Whether you're working remotely, traveling, or simply avoiding chargers, this laptop keeps going and going.

When it's time to kick back, the 13.3" Retina display with 2560×1600 resolution provides the perfect window to binge-worthy content or tackle graphic design. Add in the Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers, and you've got sound so rich and clear, you'll swear you're in the middle of a concert—or at least, the next best thing.

The grade A rating means it's in like-new condition with only the possibility of some light blemishes. And buying refurb means you're being kind to the planet and your wallet.

Get this grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Air M1 while it's just $514.99 (reg. $1,499) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.