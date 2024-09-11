Trump's desperate slut-shaming attempt backfires in last night's debate

At the beginning of last night's Presidential debate, Kamala Harris predicted that the pussy-grabbing, fraud-committing adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump would resort to insults. That's like predicting the sun will come up tomorrow.

In this clip, Desperate Donny thought he could win over voters by slut-shaming Harris:

"I dunno. I mean all I can say is that I read where she was not Black. That she put out. And… I'll say that. And then I read that she was Black. And that's OK. Either one was OK with me. That's up to her."

As Mrs Betty Bowers remarked, "Trump is lucky that his debate performance was so overall disastrous that this egregiously misogynistic slander hasn't been singled out for criticism."