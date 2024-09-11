Trump's Minister of Efficiency, Leon Musk sends a gross message to Taylor Swift

After Taylor Swift's heartfelt endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, Trump sycophant Elon "Leon" Musk was even more gross than usual.

Like the cherry on top of last night's epic debate beatdown by Vice President Harris of a sweaty, confused, and ranting Donald Trump, Taylor Swift spoke out to support the Harris/Walz ticket. Citing Trump's clumsy attempts to imply Swift was endorsing him with faked-up AI slop a week or so ago and the Harris campaign tackling issues she cares about as reasons to share her voice, an army of Swifties has been motivated and one big weirdo.

I am sure Taylor Swift was waiting for such a kind offer, while her cats may be suspicious.

Previously:

• Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president