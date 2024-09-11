Watch the world's highest bungee jump by a car

When I first started watching this video titled "Highest Car Bungee Jump" by Guiness Worlds Records, I assumed this was an empty car being dropped on a bungee cord. This wild video reveals that there is actually a person inside the car.

This makes even the scariest of amusement park rides seem like a walk through the park. It's amazing that the guy in the car was even able to press the gas pedal to drive it off the platform. I can't imagine a scarier way to bungee jump than this.

This record breaking car bungee jump is 65 m (213 ft 3 in) and was conducted by Nissan France, in Puteaux, France, on 12 August 2024. A little over a minute into the video we get to see an extended version of the drivers POV, and it's truly terrifying to watch. The driver's view shows the car inching closer to the edge, and you can almost feel the anticipation and fear building up. When the car finally plunges off the platform, the feeling of free-fall is intense even through the screen. The bungee cord stretches, and for a moment, it seems like the car might just keep falling forever, but then it snaps back, bouncing wildly in mid-air.

The courage and trust in the equipment and crew it must take to attempt something like this is beyond comprehension. It's not just about the height but also the unpredictability of driving a car off a platform with nothing but a bungee cord to hold you back from a disastrous fall. Yikes!