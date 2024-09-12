Blue Man Group discovers My Chemical Romance

In this fun promotional video for the drum lesson app Drumeo, the mysterious Blue Men of the eponymous Group discovers the goth-punk band My Chemical Romance for the first time. Their eyes go wide as they hear the iconic opening piano riff to the band's hit song "Welcome To The Black Parade," then offer their own rhythmic take on the tune.

Is it silly? Sure. But it's also fun as hell. Many, many years ago, I worked on the Blue Man Group house staff, and spent many an hour after work doing karaoke with the crew in the basement bar. But even that was never quite as epic as this.

