Boy reporting classmate with bullet gets same punishment

An 11-year-old boy who reported a classmate for bringing a bullet to St. John the Apostle School in Virginia Beach was given a two-day suspension because he waited until the end of class to turn him in. The boy wanted to remain anonymous and avoid retaliation, but was promptly outed by school principal when she assigned them the same punishment.

His family said he's being punished by St. John the Apostle School in Virginia Beach for speaking up and doing the right thing, and they're upset because the reporting student received the same two-day suspension as the student who had the bullet. "If you punish a child for reporting, they are not going to report anymore," Anderson said. "It makes school more dangerous. She doesn't want that. I don't want that; nobody should want that." A woman who answered the door at the school only replied, "I'm sorry," before slamming the door closed. There was no response to a question shouted through the door about why the student who reported the bullet was suspended.

Clueless authoritarian halfwits like this think the point of rules is to be followed and could not care less about establishing a culture of confidence, respect and safety. It's a stern lesson for the youngster in who is not to be trusted—if perhaps a milder one than the one learned by other children at this particular Catholic school.