Even NewsMax ringing Trump's death knell

NewsMax, known for reporting "news" from within the Trump reality distortion field, shares polling data showing that Trump didn't just lose the debate; he LOST the debate.

Notably, the poll NewsMax uses to take down their hero comes from a traditionally very Trump-friendly, sketchy polling group.

The debate was exhausting. I constantly had to remind myself that just a few minutes had passed since Trump mistook a dog for a duck while following the racist trope down in flames. It felt like hours had passed by the 30-minute mark. Vice President Harris once again demonstrated her caring for the people of America and her ability to shove a bully into his corner. Trump went apeshit, and had Harris not pre-empted his windmill shark Hannibal lecture stream of consciousness "weave" shit; we would likely have even gotten that tired old pattern.

