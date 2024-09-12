Lifeboat crew rescues real dummy from North Sea

In the UK, a Royal National Lifeboat rescue crew responded to reports of a person floating in the North Sea off the coast of Bempton, England on Monday. After searching the water, the first responders found the lifeless body. It was lifeless because it wasn't a real person but rather a training dummy.

Apparently, the dummy was lost by another RNLI crew from Hartlepool during a training two weeks ago.

"You may say failure, we say learning event," the Harlepool team posted on social media.

(BBC)

Previously:

• Tiny puppy gets lost inside house walls in Colorado — but 3-hour rescue mission saves the day (video)

• Climber finally rescued after being stuck on cliff face for 12 hours