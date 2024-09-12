There's nothing funnier than dogs sitting weirdly

Did your doggo celebrate "Weird Sit Wednesday"? I sure hope so! Because, really, what's funnier than dogs sitting weirdly?

The short video, which features Hobbs' adorably snaggle-toothed dog, Leni, is one of the silliest (and cutest) things I've seen in a long time. Enjoy!

Matt Hobbs, songwriter, producer, and creator of the absolutely brilliant "Puppy Songs," has perfectly captured the absurdity—and the delightfulness—of dogs sitting weirdly, with his song, "Weird Sit Wednesday." The lyrics are so spot on:

Weird Sit Wednesday is the best day it's when I like to sit weird. I plop down on my rear end and say "Weird Sit Wednesday's here!" Sitting normal is overrated when you're a fancy pup! But lucky for you today's the day to spice your situation up! Weird Sit Wednesday only takes place 52 times a year. So pop a squat and call all your friends and say "Weird Sit Wednesday's here!"

And go listen to more puppy songs at Matt Hobbs' website or YouTube.

