Conspiracy theorists ordered to pay $15,000 for claiming Brigitte Macron is a man

A court ordered two women who falsely claimed French First Lady Brigitte Macron was born a man to pay €13,500 ($15,000) in damages. The women said Brigitte Macron was actually her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who transitioned before marrying French President Emmanuel Macron.

American conspiracy theorist Candace Owens spread the false story on her YouTube channel, according to LGBTQ Nation.

From the report:

"I will say this until I'm blue in the face," Owens fulminated just last month. "Brigitte Macron is a man. He transitioned. His name used to be Jean-Michel Trogneux, and then he became Brigitte. And when Brigitte was 40 years old—and no one will counter this fact in the media. Instead, they just call it a 'conspiracy theory' because that's what it's always—just call everybody names. It's a conspiracy theory." "But the reality is that, yes, Brigitte Macron statutorily raped Emmanuel Macron. So if the state actually cared about stomping out people that were aiding and abetting pedophilia, aiding and abetting crimes against minors, then you would not have Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in office. That is the reality."

