Dreamcast aficionado Tim Walz added as playable character to Sega classic Crazy Taxi

Tim Walz, running mate of Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has been added as a playable character to Sega classic Crazy Taxi. Walz turned out to be an aficionado of the company's beloved but mistimed final game console, the Dreamcast, and Crazy Taxi was among its funnest titles. Edward Joseph performed the miracle.

Rumor has it that Tim Walz played Crazy Taxi so much his wife took his Dreamcast away from him… so I decided to put him in the game.Mod Includes: -Two retextured characters, cars…and a snowy Minnesota environment! -Fully voiced lines using their respective DNC speeches! -New Polling Place location for drop-off! -instructions (with pictures!) on how to mod both textures and audio

