Is it safe to horsemaxx with horse electrolytes?

On the website stubbornly known as Twitter, there are still wonders to behold. For example, a MAGA man in Mississippi realized that Apple-A-Day Horse Electrolytes contains ingredients similar to Gatorade, thereby obviating any further need to purchase Gatorade or other electrolytic beverages marketed for human consumption.

After noting for the readers attracted to his posting that he was uninsured, he offered an update.

Day 3: "I will be drinking HEAVILY tonight at a $30 unlimited draft beer event and later at 241. We are going to see how horse ade does in preventing a serious hangover. I will keep a drink tally and record how much horse ade I drink before bed. Check back."

Perhaps not.

To be sure, those interested in some horsemaxxing of their own are warned explicitly by the label that it is "for use in horses only." The ingredients list includes salt, potassium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, calcium carbonate, magnesium sulfate, calcium lactate, zinc sulfate, artificial apple flavor, manganese sulfate, ferrous sulfate, copper sulfate, and cobalt sulfate.

Those sulfates are definitely not in Gatorade; cobalt sulfate is a possible carcinogen and copper sulfate is a medicine now disused due to its potential for toxicity.

And, frankly, all that salt will make you feel hoarse.

