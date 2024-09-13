Los Angeles is home to "Dancing Jesus Guy"

I was waiting at the intersection of Fletcher and N. San Fernando near Atwater Village in Los Angeles yesterday, when a man holding a large white cross emblazoned with the stenciled words "Jesus Saves" sauntered into the intersection. He was wearing a white dress shirt and black slacks, and large, wired ear phones. He was also grinning, seemingly very happy to be alive. I was treated to his very enthusiastic dance moves until the light turned green and I continued on my way.

I couldn't stop thinking about the man, so filled with religious fervor. Who was this guy? I swear I've seen him before. Could it be the same man? I had to learn more, so when I got to my computer, I went straight to Reddit.

Turns out there are many Reddit threads about him. Lots of people know about him. Los Angeles Apparel even featured him in an ad. He's known around town as "Jesus Saves Guy" or "Dancing Cross Man" or "Dancing Jesus Guy." I couldn't figure out who he was or what his whole story is, but I was able to find out some information, which I have compiled below, if you're interested.

Where have folks spotted him? He seems to get around! As one person stated, "He travels with the Holy Spirit" or "depending on where the spirit moves him." Here are some of the places folks have reported seeing him: Vermont and 3rd, Western and Santa Monica, Western and Beverly, by the Arco on Glendale and Berkeley in Echo Park, Pasadena, Arcadia, Rossmore and Beverly, Alvarado and Temple, Glendale and Berkeley, Los Feliz, Glendale Blvd in Echo park, Melrose, Highland, and Jefferson and LaCienega, among others.

Some say they've seen him for decades: "Wow is this the same guy dancing for years? I remember a guy dancing with the cross when I was a kid more than 20 years ago."

Some comment on his dance moves, ("Impressive routine," "Dude must be listening to some bangers. Good cardio too") and point out that he rarely stops jiving for Jesus, even when driving his "minivan with a lot of Jesus stickers." One Redditor reported that he saw him in his "van with the cross thrusting outward in a jovial manner." Another stated, "I saw that guy driving down Santa Monica Blvd in his car once, he had the cross outside the window and he was still pumping it like he does in the crosswalk, never stops." Apparently the only time he stops is when he buys snacks, as one Redditor reported:

"I went to a liquor store near Western/Beverly and his minivan was sitting outside with a bunch of Jesus stuff written on it. He was inside as I walked in and for the first time I got to see him as just some dude getting himself some snacks like everybody else. He smiled at me as he walked out. Didn't even have his headphones on, it was surreal."

I still needed to learn more, though! I was happy to stumble upon a few comments from Redditors who provided more specific insider information, including that he has kids. One commenter stated, "Would you believe it if I told you he has kids. Used to know the family nearly 12 years ago . . . He seemed pretty detached from his kids as he did his dancing routine wherever he went (Even while picking his kids up from school)."

Another Redditor had once interviewed him, and reported that he is, perhaps unsurprisingly, "very religious." The Redditor further commented on why he does what he does:

"It's partially his form of worship, a way to proselytize, and get exercise. He just loves to dance and listens to Christian music in his headphones and lives in the joy of it. It's kinda sweet but also he's very rigidly religious and refused to talk about himself in the interview very much, just lots about God and trying to convert me."

The same Redditor who said they knew his family expressed concern that he might be being taken advantage of, and that he might one day get hurt by cars passing by while he's dancing:

"I think he may be suffering some form of severe obsession and may require some help. I just don't think he is willing to accept that and the church uses his obsession to their advantage. At this point it is almost like he is being taken advantage of and exploited. It also makes me sad how he literally will walk into the street and do his dance near passing cars. One of these days some asshat driving like a maniac or a large vehicle with huge blindspots could seriously hurt him."

Another commenter echoed this concern, stating, "Better be careful though as I've seen him step down from the curb and get too close to traffic."

And there you have it folks, everything I could find about one of Los Angeles' most recognizable characters. I sure hope he stays safe. Drop a line in the boards if you've seen him around town!

All quotes are from the following Reddit threads: "Dancing Jesus Guy," "Do you guys know of any other LA street legends," "Saw this on r/Seattle who would be considered for LA," "Jesus Saves Dude is everywhere," and "Who do we have in LA."