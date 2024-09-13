Lost luggage: two huge suitcases packed with different drugs retrieved hundreds of miles apart

As the sign says, many bags look alike, so passengers should tag every piece of checked luggage with their name and address

Pittsburgh, PA police found an abandoned suitcase and backpack on the street that was packed with a total of 4,688 bricks of heroin. (Apparently, a brick contains five bundles of 50 little glassine bags of heroin.) According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "police are continuing to investigate."

I wonder if those valuable valises may belong to the owner of another suspect suitcase found at Dulles Aiport in Washington, D.C. That particular piece of luggage that arrived on a flight from Amsterdam was filled with 33 pounds of ketamine, a dissociative psychoactive drug used as an anesthetic, as a treatment for depression, as an animal tranquilizer, and just for kicks.

"Since the substance was discovered in rushed baggage, the traveler was not on site," reports WJLA.

I'm sure authorities would like a word with the absent-minded traveler (or travelers) from whom these satchels have been separated.

