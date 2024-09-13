Neuty the nutria gets a treat after surviving Hurricane Francine

In March of 2023 we brought you news of Neuty the nutria, who lives with his humans Denny and Myra Lacoste in Bucktown, Louisiana, right outside of New Orleans. He was rescued from the side of the road by Denny back in 2020 and has been pampered by the Lacostes ever since. In March 2023 Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries threatened to take Neuty from the Lacostes and re-home him in a Baton Rouge zoo, but after a great deal of public outrage, Wildlife and Fisheries changed their minds and allowed the Lacostes to keep Neuty, as long as they abide by certain rules, including bringing Neuty in for regular vet checkups.

I was happy to see Neuty back in the news yesterday, because I had wondered what that big ol' semi-aquatic rodent was up to. Turns out he rode out Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, and emerged Thursday in search of his favorite snack, an ice cream cone (just the cone, no ice cream) from Sal's Sno-balls in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans (and if you don't know what a New Orleans sno-ball is, here's a quick primer). In fact, Neuty was the very first customer as Sal's reopened on Thursday after the hurricane, offering sno-balls as well as charging stations for those without power and need to change their electronic devices.

If you're curious about what a nutria looks like, please make sure you click on this news story from WDSU and watch the three-minute video. You can see Neuty being held comfortably by Denny while he munches on a simple, plain cake cone. He's absolutely adorable, holding the cone with his little paws (with not-so-little claws!) and munching away with his bright orange teeth. Denny tells the reporter in the clip that Neuty "loves the weather" and was outside during most of the storm swimming, although Denny brought him in during the height of the storm, to be safe. It's great to see you, Neuty! Check in again soon!

