Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala sent 400k people to vote.gov

After pop star Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris for president, 405,999 visitors hit the official voter registration site she linked to within 24 hours, it reports.

In the 24-hour window that Swift's story was live on Instagram, a GSA spokesperson told NPR that there had been 405,999 visitors to the Vote.gov website via her unique link. That's more than 13 times more visitors than a typical day on the site, compared to the week leading up to Swift's post. There were also spikes in individuals registering to vote, part of a greater upward trend voting experts have pointed out since Harris took over the Democratic ticket. Vote.org, a separate voter group that provides registration information and guidance, told NPR that more than 52,000 people registered to vote from its platform, and more than 144,00 checked their registration status in the period shortly after Swift's endorsement on Tuesday night through midday Thursday.

How much of it translates to blue votes in the fall, though, is anyone's guess. But it won't hurt her candidate: "In a poll reported by Newsweek in May, a third of voters under 25 said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate Swift has endorsed."

Swift cited a fake AI-generated endorsement of Harris's opponent as one reason she chose to issue a formal endorsement of her. Others included his running mate's contemptuous remarks about single women—she signed her post "childless cat lady"—and the need to restore womens' reproductive rights lost after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the right to an abortion.