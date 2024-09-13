World's brightest flashlight costs $750, turns night to day (video)

A lumen is equivalent to the light produced by a birthday candle as viewed from a foot away. The Imalent MS32 flashlight is like a birthday cake for a 200,000-year-old. It's brighter than 100 car headlights.

It costs $750, weighs 6.6 lbs, and comes with a rechargeable battery that supplies power for 40 minutes at full-brightness. Check out this insanely detailed review on 1Lumen.

Here's a video of the flashlight in action.

