David Fambrough's spider bugs turn old VW beetles into looming horrors

David Fambrough's giant Spider Bugs are larger than life art installations created from Volkswagen Beetles. The Spider Bugs feature the body of a VW Beetle elevated on long, spindly legs, giving them the appearance of a giant spider.

One of these "spider bugs" is currently located outside Carson City, Nevada, with others perched atop an auto shop in Sparks, Nevada, and one reported in Palm Springs, California. As some of these locations are subject to change, the "spider bugs" could continue to creep along to new spots, surprising and delighting viewers.

In this video filmed by a drone, we get to see one of the Spider Bug sculptures along route 66 from all angles. I love the way this footage o is filmed- it's so clear that it makes me feel like I'm really there.

These striking sculptures capture the essence of classic sci-fi and horror films of the 1950s. Fambrough's sculptures can be seen as both playful and unsettling, making them memorable landmarks across the American Southwest.



