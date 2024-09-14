Obvious Plant's prawn gods, inaction figures and weird art

Lately, I've been having so much fun looking at the artwork of Obvious Plant, who is known for his satirical art, which often leaves me doubled over laughing. Obvious Plant creates fictional and often absurd items that look like real products or artifacts but are intentionally ridiculous or nonsensical, like these "Skin Loosening Wipes".

Today I came across this awesome video he made called Prawn God, which is done in the style of a weird 90s commercial. The commercial features this imaginary product he designed, which allows users to Pray to the Prawn God if they have strayed from the path of good.

The Prawn God is a small toy with magnificent packaging that repels all sins. The advertisement for the toy explains that this plastic, shrimpy figurine will take on a giant godly form and "visibly patrol the sky above your home in exchange for small fish and invertebrates". Customers can even purchase a cassette tape to strengthen their bond to the Prawn God.

I'm glad that Obvious Plants toy's aren't actually sold in stores, because I'd be completely broke by now if they were. Obvious Plant's art never fails to make my day better.



