Surreal stratacut animation by Ellard Devane

In this awe-inspiring clay slicing animation by Ellard Devane, a 90 degree rotating car spins around in the middle of a moving background of psychedelic patterns and colors. I've been following Devane's art for years now, and I love watching it progress and expand.

This clay animation is made using a timelapse and lots of hard work designing the images inside the clay and slicing it layer by layer. It's easy to think this was made using digital animation if you haven't seen this art form before, but it's all made using a stratacut method.

Stratacut is a unique animation technique where a block of clay, often layered with different colors, is sliced repeatedly to reveal changing images. Each slice represents a frame of animation, and as the block is cut, it reveals a sequence of images embedded within. The process creates a mesmerizing, morphing effect that can look surreal and fluid, often with psychedelic visuals.

This technique was popularized by artist David Daniels, who used it to create striking animations in the 1980s and 1990s, including work for music videos, commercials, and segments on shows like "Pee-wee's Playhouse." Stratacut animations are distinct for their flowing, kaleidoscopic quality, making them visually unique compared to more traditional forms of animation.



