zoolife gives you access to animals at 13 different zoos

If you love animals but can't or don't want to travel to zoos, zoolife is a really cool website that allows you to check in on animals via webcams that you can control from your laptop. On its website, zoolife states that it is:

. . . the world's first online zoo. Giving 4 billion animal lovers access to wildlife animals up-close through live 24/7 user-controlled cameras, with behind-the-scenes zookeeper talks and feeding times daily from the best ethical zoos & animal sanctuaries. Each stream is designed to bring you closer to wildlife and offers innovative ways of learning, protecting and engaging with the animals, from the comfort of one's screen.

zoolife explains what prompted its creation:

Did you know that many wildlife reserves are now overrun by tourists? Many criticize zoos but are unaware of their evolution. Modern accredited zoos & sanctuaries are responsible for the research, awareness, and education needed to keep over 900 at-risk wildlife species from extinction. At zoolife, we create the most sustainable way for 4 billion animal lovers to foster a deeper connection with the world's animals.

The free version of the site lets you choose three habits to visit anytime you'd like. You can also take photos and videoclips, and attend live events. I signed up and for my three free habitats I chose the Island foxes at Santa Barbara Zoo, the American alligators at Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, and Livingston's fruit bats at the Northumberland Zoo. I was able to see animals in each habitat, move the camera, and even zoom in incredibly close! The website also allows visitors to view other featured animals for free—like the adorable Humboldt penguins at the Santa Barbara Zoo, which is an awesome bonus. As I write this, I'm checking out the penguins, who are snuggling each other, grooming themselves, and lounging around.

zoolife currently partners with 13 zoos, animal sanctuaries, and rehabilitation in Canada (Toronto Zoo), Australia (Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary), the United States (Lincoln Park Zoo, Santa Barbara Zoo, Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary, Akron Zoo, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Butterfly Pavilion, Endangered Wolf Center, Great Plains Zoo), New Zealand (Orana Wildlife Park), and England (Northumberland Zoo, Trentham Monkey Forest). Zoolife explains that these institutions were chosen because they are fully accredited and "demonstrate the highest standards in animal care." They also explain that half of every Zoolife pass "directly funds animal care & conservation efforts led by our partners."



To learn more, visit zoolife's website. Enjoy the animals!

Previously:

• Japan zoo employs person in silly black bear costume for escaped animal emergency drill (video)