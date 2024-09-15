Eyes on the road, hands on the wheel—a wireless car display for just $79.97

TL;DR: This 7" Wireless Car Display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and phone mirroring is just $79.97 (reg. $139) through September 29.

Your car might be cool, but it could use a little tech love. The 7" wireless HD touchscreen car display is a device that turns your trusty ride into a modern smart car without the hefty price tag of a new vehicle. For just $79.97 (reg. $139), you're getting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and phone mirroring all in one sleek display that's easy to install and use.

And the best part is that it's not just about looking cool—this upgrade is about safety, convenience, and making every drive a little bit smarter.

For example, you're cruising down the highway, needing to pull up a map or change the music. With this wireless display's voice control using Siri or Google Assistant, you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes where they should be. Simply speak your commands, and the display does the rest. Whether calling someone, pulling up directions, or switching up your playlist, this display puts safety first without sacrificing convenience.

The personalized experience doesn't stop at voice control. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, everything you love about your smartphone is right there in front of you—texts, maps, calls, music, and even podcasts—without the distractions. Just ask Siri or Google Assistant, and you're good to go. It's like having a co-pilot who actually listens to you (imagine that).

This wireless display works with just about any car, making it the perfect upgrade for every driver. The simple setupmeans you can mount it in seconds using the suction lock or windshield mount, so you'll be on the road faster—no need to mess with complex wiring or expensive installations.

Don't trade in that older car just yet.

Pick up the 7" wireless car display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and phone mirroring for just $79.97 (reg. $139) through September 29.

