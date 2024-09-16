Elon Musk encourages assassination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in quickly-deleted tweet he later decides was a joke

Elon Musk—richest person in the world, key U.S. defense contractor, and owner of the social network that mainstream journalists are professionally obliged to use—wondered last night why no-one will rid him of a troublesome priest or two.

"And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala 🤔," he mused.

The remark follows yesterday's arrest of a disgruntled former Republican spotted with a rifle on a Florida golf course about 500 meters from the former president he reportedly voted for in 2016. The man, named as Ryan Routh, didn't get a shot off, contrary to histrionic stories too-quickly posted by hacks who don't care whether it was an assassination attempt or, you might say, the concept of an assassination attempt. In any case, they began losing interest as soon as it turned out to be an another unhinged weirdo rather that someone who might be posed as representative of mainstream political interests.

Musk soon deleted his tweet and later claimed it was a joke, in the "Schrodinger's Asshole" tradition of seeing how something lands before you decide whether you meant it or not.

After a week of posting conspiracy theories about immigrants eating pets, to the point of nakedly boasting about the stories being false, the right is suddenly calling for a rhetorical timeout.