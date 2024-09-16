Freaky giant humanoid photographed climbing Rocky Mountains

Jessee Clauson and Camille Avarella were reviewing photos of their visit to the majestic Rocky Mountains when they spotted something very strange on the side of Longs Peak. A weird humanoid figure, estimated to be 20-feet-tall, appeared to be climbing the side of a rock near the Colorado Trail. See below.

While some argue that it's an optical illusion caused by the sun hitting a particular rock formation, it's obviously more likely to be a free-soloing headless extraterrestrial.

(via Coast to Coast)

