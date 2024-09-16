Harris campaign releases "Trump's Bad Week (Taylor's Version)"

Evidently, Karma is a cat purring in Kamala Harris's lap.

The Harris campaign had a lot of fun using Taylor Swift song lyrics and titles to bury Donald Trump under an avalanche of jokes. The flatulent, rage-filled orange gas bag currently running as the Republican candidate for President let loose a scream about how he hates Taylor Swift, and the Harris campaign saw an opportunity. They fit at least 28 references in here:

We're pretty sure it's Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump's week has him Down Bad.

Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people.

His rambling, yelling, and constant conspiracy theories have many asking if The Man is "too emotional" to be president.

Call it What You Want, but it's Nothing New for the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

After a "seething, unhinged, incoherent" debate performance that Republicans deemed "a disaster," Trump and his inner circle of extremists can't seem to Shake it Off as the Bad Blood between Trump, his running mate, and his own party boils.

Don't take our word for it, though – listen to Trump himself, who spent his time on and off the debate stage with no plans and no solutions for the American people, acting like nothing is Better Than Revenge:

Trump's Sad, B e a u t i f u l , Tragic Week:

Trump brought an extremist who promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories to a 9/11 memorial

Trump was praised and celebrated by neo-Nazi hate groups for amplifying their message on the debate stage

Trump's running mate floated privatizing the VA, putting benefits for veterans and military families on the chopping block

Trump repeatedly refused to say on the debate stage whether he would veto a national abortion ban. Vice President Harris held him accountable for overturning Roe v. Wade and ripping away women's freedoms

His running mate confirmed this morning that he was wrong to say Trump would not veto a national abortion ban, saying "he's learned his lesson" about ascribing positions to Trump that he does not have

New reporting revealed that Trump twice hosted a "white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer" at his country club

Trump's advisor was deemed too extreme even for Marjorie Taylor Greene

Conservative economists confirmed that Trump's economic plan would "increase the risk of a recession" and increase inflation

And Oh My God You Should Have Seen the American People's Faces