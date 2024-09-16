Cheyenne McNeill (25) was married for a year when her husband told her he'd cheated on her. She and her husband mutually agreed to a divorce, but North Carolina makes couples wait at least a year. "If they spend even one night in the same place, the clock starts over, " writes Morris in Cosmopolitan. For bizarroes like Mike Johnson and JD Vance, who worship thrice-married Trump, one year is not long enough to make women wait to divorce their abusers:

From Cosmopolitan:

Plenty of people—including some North Carolina lawmakers—can see that no one benefits from an entire year spent in relationship limbo. In 2023, legislators proposed a bill that would cut the separation period in half. But so far, the law hasn't changed. Instead, while I endured the separation period, bold names in this election cycle were arguing that getting rid of my cheating husband and getting on with my life should be even harder. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called no-fault divorce a "scheme" Americans have been convinced to accept and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has said it's an "assault on the institution of marriage." An Oklahoma republican introduced a bill that would eliminate no-fault divorce in the state and the Texas and Nebraska Republican Parties have also proposed restrictions.

