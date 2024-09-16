Leon Musk complains there is not enough assasinating going on

Donald Trump's aspirant Minister of Efficiency, Elon "Leon" Musk, used his heavily leveraged social network to ponder why no one is trying to assassinate the opposition.

Dangerous, irresponsible, ignorant, unethical—we could go on and on about Pedo Guy Leon Musk's completely off-base "just wondering" moment, in which he seems to call for exactly more of the evil he is ostensibly complaining about. If the Secret Service or FBI were going to investigate these kinds of remarks, they'd have to assign a permanent agent to the famous "Free Speech Absolutist."

Of course, the 5-dimensional chess master quickly deleted his Xit and shared this plea: "I am so misunderstood."

via MTN

