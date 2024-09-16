"MAGA" Mike Johnson thinks his god gave him the gavel

It does seem implausible that out of 400 plus other congresspeople, the best one for the Speaker of the House job was Mike Johnson, but I am still not ready to believe in a god.

Speaker of the House MAGA Mike Johnson tells a story that credits God for Matt Gaetz's bungling and a long list of candidates so unqualified that we ended up with MAGA Mike as Speaker of the House. He did hit one thing right in this little speech: Kevin McCarthy was deposed.

Mike Johnson: The Lord told me "very clearly" to prepare to become "Moses". @RightWingWatch.

pic.twitter.com/Oss2hmLKAJ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 14, 2024

