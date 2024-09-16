National Review editor Rich Lowry blurts out "Haitian █████r migrants" in interview with Megyn Kelly

If recent New York Times contributor Rich Lowry's guise as a foe of the former president has been threadbare for years, he today uttered the one thing even l'orange has managed to avoid saying near a hot mic. If you want to hear Lowry blurt out "Haitian █████r migrants" (and God knows one might not want to hear his voice say anything at all) here it is on Bluesky.

He's bristling at the suggestion he said it, but if he tried to catch himself he surely did not succeed. I hear a hard happy N and a hard happy R. N for Nationalism. N for Naked. N for No he did not mispronounce migrants as "Migger." It's reasonable to assume, all the same, that it was an unintentional brainfart; here is a relevant and extremely similar example. If you watch the video closely, you can see Lowry closing his mouth to say the word, which undeniably suggests intent to form an M, not an N. On the other hand, you'll hear him say "M" several times right afterward, it sounds nothing like what he claims was also an M, and it isn't followed by "igger."

What you intend to say and what you do say are different things. We are responsible for the words that escape us.



Consider a comical if mirthless hypothetical: you're a white fella who is very racist indeed, but in the heat of the moment the word you intended to say somehow comes out as "migrant." Really? I swear on Woodrow Wilson's grave that was an N. Nigh Grant? Yeah. I caught myself halfway through. But the end made it worse. Shut up!

Fairness and good faith are noble impulses, but how much grace should be offered? Besides, the equivocating and excusing mainstream of journalists and pundits are already giving him plenty at the site they will never, ever leave.

Many wingnut welfarites are more voluble racists in private and the words of power inch closer to their lips because they think 2025 is a zero sum game that they may lose. The "then suddenly" stage after a decade of "gradually" is upon their imaginations and they are readying their acts. Who would be surprised if a man who writes things like "Yes, Fight Anti-White Racism" turns out to be among them?

If you're in any doubt as to your voter registration status, if you haven't received any paperwork lately from your state on the matter, go to Vote.org and register to vote, then vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.