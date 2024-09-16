Patrick McDonnell's charming new "Mutts" book

Patrick McDonnell creates the daily comic strip "Mutts," about Earl the dog, and Mooch the cat, and their homes and neighborhood. The comic's storylines and jokes are full of charm and delight, and because McDonnell is such a fantastic, expressive artist, every line he draws is full of charm and delight.

I know Patrick, and he himself is the embodiment of the comic strip: Funny and warm, and absolutely passionate about animal rights and responsible pet ownership.

One of his characters is Guard Dog, a tough-looking bulldog (?) who is always chained to an iron spike in his yard. Patrick explains that he created the character to be a mean villain, but because Patrick is Patrick, he immediately empathized with Guard Dog and imbued him and his situation with pathos.

The instant he sketched Guard Dog with all the clichéd mean-dog characteristics, he found a new depth in him. "I stared at the tough creature I created and he seemed to stare back: 'Yeah, you might be a little mean, too.' This wasn't a villain, this was a tragic character."

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

These comics are among the earliest Guard Dog comics in "Mutts": he first appeared in 1995, and these are from 1996.

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

In November and December 2023, Patrick did a storyline in the comic strip about Guard Dog, which has been collected in a brand new book, Breaking the Chain: The Guard Dog Story. He decided that after decades of inhumane restraint, it was time for Guard Dog to finally be untethered.

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

I was invited to a book launch party for The Guard Dog Story, and Patrick talked about his last conversation with "Peanuts" author Charles Schulz, or "Sparky," as Patrick referred to him, using the nickname Schulz's closest friends called him. As "Sparky" was preparing to retire, he told Patrick that he was sorry that he never let Charlie Brown finally kick that football.

Recalling that conversation, Patrick decided it was time for Guard Dog to be freed.

The storyline created a sensation, as readers felt relief after decades of seeing Guard Dog chained up. And Abrams ComicArts superstar editor Charlie Kochman contacted Patrick and proposed collecting the story in a book. The 30th anniversary of "Mutts" was coming up on September 5, 2024, so they rushed the book into production so it could be released in time for the celebration.

Photo Credit: Ruben Bolling

Spoiler alert: Here is the sequence in which Guard Dog, after a final act of cruelty from his abusive owners, is finally freed of his chain.

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

With Guard Dog's freedom, Patrick gave him an actual name: "Sparky," for the cartooning legend who inspired his liberation.

And of course, one of the purposes of the character, storyline, and book is to draw attention to the plight of dogs who are tethered in yards. At the end of the book, there are quotes from animal rights experts about the inhumane practice of tethering dogs, and stories about real-life dogs who have been freed. In a section titled "We Can All Do Something – Resource Guide," Patrick writes:

From the beginning, several animal welfare groups implored me to keep Guard Dog tethered in the strip as a symbol for all chained dogs, to remind people that no dog should have to live in such conditions. Over the years, about half of the states in the U.S. have passed laws, some stronger than others, that restrict the use of tethering. Though this is is good news, there are some areas of the country that offer virtually no protection for chained dogs. There is much more to be done.

The book lists helpful links and resources for readers to learn more, including this overview of why chaining is harmful, and how to help from the Humane Society.

Image posted with the permission of Patrick McDonnell and Abrams ComicArts

