This video shows you how to travel in Japan on the cheap

Japan was once an expensive country to visit. It isn't any longer. Thanks to a favorable exchange rate, it's much cheaper to travel around Japan for a lot less than in the United States or most of Europe. Plus Japan is generally safer, cleaner, and has better food than the U.S. or Europe.

In this 30-minute YouTube video from Abroad in Japan, you'll learn how to stretch $1000 for two weeks in Japan (excluding flights).

Accommodation: More Affordable Than You Think

The video presents a range of accommodation options, from capsule hotels to traditional ryokans. Budget travelers can find comfortable lodging for as little as $25 per night in central Tokyo. Hostels and capsule hotels offer weekly rates of around 25,000 yen (about $170).

Transportation: The Japan Rail Pass Dilemma

Once a great deal, the price of a Japan Rail Pass has recently gone up 70%. However, regional passes and budget airlines are still a good deal. Local trains in cities like Tokyo and Kyoto are surprisingly affordable, with most daily travel costing between 500-700 yen ($3.40-$4.75).

Food: From Convenience Stores to Culinary Delights

Japan's convenience stores (konbini) offer good meal options for under $10 a day. For those wanting to experience local cuisine, budget-friendly options like beef bowl (gyudon) restaurants and family restaurants like Royal Host provide satisfying meals without breaking the bank.

Attractions: Free and Low-Cost Options Abound

Many of Japan's most iconic attractions, such as major shrines and temples, are free to visit. The video highlights free observation decks and affordable public baths (sento) as great ways to experience Japanese culture on a budget.

Is It Really Possible?

The video concludes by breaking down the costs for different travel styles:

Budget Travel: $987 for 14 days Standard Travel: Approximately $1,800 for 14 days Comfort Travel: Around $2,360 for 14 days

Previously:

• Tokyo travel tips, day 1: Airbnb in Shinjuku and an adorable curry restaurant

• Tokyo travel tips, day 2: Yoyogi park

• Tokyo travel tips, day 4 (part 2): pork guts and fighting robots

• Tokyo travel tips, day 4 (part 1): grilled mochi, trick art, and a steep hike

• Shopping in Harajuku, Tokyo

• Photos of colorful Tokyo

• Tokyo travel tips, day 3 (part 1): Buddhist goddess and panic at the hot springs