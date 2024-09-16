Tragic scene as some jerk steals an 11-year-old's lemonade stand

Liam Rader, 11, of San Diego has a side hustle slinging lemonade on a street corner near his home. He's been saving up for a dirt bike. Then the unthinkable happened.

In the video below, you can see that Rader briefly left his stand unattended to fetch more cups. Moments before he returned, a gray pickup truck drove by, did a U-turn, and then the driver jumped out and tossed the table and chairs into the truck bed. He left the sign behind.

"My initial thought was maybe he thought it was free because a lot of people leave things up by the road," Liam's mother Kery told Inside Edition. "I was hoping it was a misunderstanding."

Not to be deterred, Liam says his new sign will read: "'Lemonade Stand – Stand and Chairs Not Included"

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

