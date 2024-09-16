Trump's racist rant used to raise money for Springfield, Ohio SPCA

You have no doubt heard Donald Trump's incredibly racist and blatantly false and debunked accusations about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eating pets.

If you enjoyed this mashup of Trump's rant synced up with the Peanuts theme or this video of the rant read by a Simpson's impersonator, you might also enjoy The Kiffness's take on the matter, "Eating the Cats ft. Donald Trump (Debate Mix)". Shortly after the debate, The Kiffness, known for his funny animal music collaborations, released a mashup of Trump's absurd statements mixed with some of his signature catchy synth music and a handful of animals he's "worked" with. You might recognize a funny singing husky and a warbling cat from previous videos. Minette, of "CatJAM/Vibing Cat" fame, also makes an appearance, bobbing her head along with The Kiffness's smooth beats.

The Kiffness announced on his social media that all proceeds from streams of the song will be donated to Clark County SPCA in Springfield, Ohio. If you'd like to donate to them directly, visit their website here: https://www.clarkcountyspca.org/donate

Previously:

• Cat shoes from Vans and ASPCA!