Your Frenchie went a little too hard at the dog park? Clean up their cut with this kit!

TL;DR: Your dog deserves first aid care, so bring this $19.99 Pet Medic Med Pack during walks and hikes!

Uh, oh! Arthur (your ferocious Frenchie, of course!) somehow cut his paw while play-fighting in the dog park. Ouch. We always seem to have first aid care available for ourselves, but why not prep a doggy first aid kit so you can always have antiseptic wipes and bandages ready for your pooch if (or when) they get rowdy?

You might be wondering how on earth you'd ever create a first aid kit for your precious pup, but we've found one that's perfect to bring along with your doggy bags and water bowl when you go on walks. Stay on top of potential pet emergencies at home with the Pet Medic Med Pack, now only $19.99 (reg. $24.95).

What's in this pet first aid kit?

If Arthur gets yet another paw or nose cut from playing in the dog park (or somehow ends up battling a squirrel), you can always be prepared for minor emergencies with this pack's medical supplies. Check out what's included!

Gloves and hand wipes (so you can sanitize your hands when treating Luna or Arthur)

Wound wash

Antiseptic towelettes

Gauze and pads

Bandages

Antibiotic ointment

Benadryl

Tweezers

Sensi-Wrap (for sprains and fractures)

Along with those emergency supplies, you'll also get a pet first-aid guide with your purchase. We recommend reviewing this ASAP so you know exactly what to do before an incident might happen. However, we also recommend keeping it with the pack so you can easily reference it again during an emergency.

When you bring this doggy first aid kit during daily walks, weekend hikes, or camping trips, you'll always be prepared to care for your pup when they get small injuries. Tweeze out a stray twig that punctured their paw while they were romping around in the woods, or wrap up their leg if it looks like they sprained it playing fetch. You might just make your dog more comfortable—and prevent a visit to the vet for a minor cut.

Be prepared for whatever your adventurous dog throws at you with this emergency pet kit, now just $19.99.

