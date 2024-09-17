As Trump blames assassination attempts on Kamala Harris, video shows Alex Jones saying, "Please, kill him!" (video)

Donald Trump tried to blame the two assassination attempts on him — by two Republicans — on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz yesterday. But if the unhinged cult leader had a working mind (and an ounce of integrity), he would know that the dangerous rhetoric he's talking about stems from far-right extremists like Alex Jones, who earlier this year said about Trump: "Please, kill him!"

In the resurfaced video below, posted by Patriot Takes (which they've posted several times before), Jones and his guest, Ivan Raiklin — a self-proclaimed "secretary of retribution" for Trump — gushed about how great it would be for the extreme right if someone assassinated Trump.

"If they kill him, that's best case scenario from a sick level. From a sick-level medium, oh, please kill him! I mean, it's so good after that," Jones said.

"Oh, it's going to be the best cleansing and the fastest cleansing that we've ever seen in my lifetime," Raiklin, who has compiled a "deep state target list," enthused. "I guarantee…with almost certainty, with the highest level of confidence, that if they assassinate Trump, it is so game over for them."

The giddy pair also chuckled over a video Raiklin shared that lists some of the "targets" that would follow a Trump assassination, including President Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, George Conway, Sen. Lindsay Graham, Rep. Adam Schiff, former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, and hundreds more.

"Let's roll it!" Jones hollered. "Here it is." (See second video below).

Speaking of assassination attempts…



Earlier this year, Alex Jones and InfoWars guest Ivan Raiklin discussed how assassinating Trump would be beneficial, according to them, because it would lead to retaliatory "in kind" assassinations of a "deep state" list which includes… pic.twitter.com/9PIJD3bmYd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 17, 2024

During the episode, Alex Jones played the guest's "deep state target list" video which includes President Joe Biden, Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, former Vice President Mike Pence, and several current and former politicians and government officials, media members, and others. pic.twitter.com/q2I2P1CKTN — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 14, 2024

