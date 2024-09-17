Hillary Clinton on the press failing to actually cover Trump

The Trump Campaign, having nothing good to talk about that'll appear to voters, keeps up a constant clammer of outrage and calamity to keep us distracted.

In an interview on Rachel Maddow's show, former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton explained how the media swings from dangled outrage to dangled outrage, never focusing long enough on the stories that matter or on what Trump says he intends to do for people to pay attention. Trump is keeping attention where he wants it, which is away from what he intends to do.

Previously:

• JD Vance lies about lying