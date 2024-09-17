JD Vance lies about lying

JD Vance has admitted to CNN's Dana Bash that he'll tell whatever stories he thinks will advance his goals. Here, he lies about the lies he has been telling.

What does JD Vance have to say to the legal asylum seekers he has cast as some horrible mob eating our pets? Pretty much the response is "fuck off." The bomb threats and civil disruption Vance and his addled leader have inspired is obvious. Springfield, Ohio, leaders have been begging them to stop; the father of a young boy who died in a car accident is asking them to stop lying about his son's death, and Vance is still on the "many people have said" stuff.

A former U.S. Senator is calling out Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) over his weekend comment that he "creates stories" to illustrate his point, even if they aren't true. Speaking on Nicolle Wallace's "Deadline: White House," Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, said that Vance is a wordsmith and his book makes it clear. So, when he alleged they "create stories" like what happened in Springfield, Ohio, it says a lot. Wallace noted that while stories of "eating Labradoodles" are false, the consequences are not. Children now can't go to school. RawStory

Keep on digging JD.

