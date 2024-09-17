LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is fun

Lots of cuts at Star Wars lore, and the awesome sense of humor that comes with all LEGO animations make for a good time.

Finally, I can watch a Star Wars program and laugh at it without worrying about all sorts of deep cuts in lore or if haters on Xitter will tell me I can't like it. Rebuild the Galaxy mixes up everything and makes it a lot of fun, without you having to really care who that is and if they had that power last week.

Darth Nubs is a winner. He needs more screen time. If you've watched Young Jedi Adventures and paid attention to the High Republic era they are set within, those kids are in for a traumatic lousy time.

Previously:

• LEGO Star Wars introduces Darth Jar Jar